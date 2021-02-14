58 more die of Covid in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed 58 more lives and infected 1,262 people in a single day in Pakistan, leaving the country with 25,649 active cases as of Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) daily situation update, 55 of the 58 fatalities were receiving treatment in hospitals and 37 were on ventilators. In the 24-hour-period, most of the deaths occurred the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Some 2,143 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, 259 of whom were on ventilator. Multan was leading the country in ventilators occupancy at 37 per cent, followed by Lahore 35 per cent, Islamabad 28 per cent and Peshawar 25 per cent.

Oxygen beds occupancy saw Gujrat making the list with 61 per cent of its beds occupied, followed by Peshawar 40 per cent, Multan 23 per cent, and Lahore 22 per cent. Since the epidemic began, a total of 561,625 cases have been detected, 523,700 of whom have recovered. The death toll was 12,276.