Man demanding money from families with threats: police

LONDON: A man has been threatening families with violence unless they pay him large sums of money, police said.

The man is said to have obtained the names and addresses of victims in London and Bedfordshire and used them as a scare tactic after contacting them by phone. The Metropolitan Police said he disguised his number as one belonging to his victims’ friends and family to trick them into answering his calls.

Officers are appealing for other people who may have been contacted to come forward with information.

Detective Constable Michael Beskine, said: “The man’s method is frightening.

“He obtains the personal details of his victims and then calls them whilst disguising his telephone number as the numbers of his victims’ friends and family to trick his victims into answering the phone.

“He tells his victims their addresses, their family members’ names and other facts to scare them, before demanding money and threatening them with acts of violence. The man’s behaviour during calls is aggressive. Sometimes he has stated that victims owe money to him or that they owe money to a third party, or even that someone known to them owes money to a third party. He has a British accent.

“We have identified two victims – neither of whom made payments to the man – but there are likely to be other victims who have not yet come forward.” Police said “individuals and families” were targeted in east London and Bedfordshire. Anyone who may have been contacted by the man is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting Cad 3849/12FEB21.