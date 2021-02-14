Bailiff evictions ban in England extended to end of March

LONDON: The ban on bailiff-enforced evictions in England is to be extended until the end of March, the government has announced.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the ban – introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to protect private renters – will remain in place for all but the most serious cases for another six weeks.

The latest extension comes after ministers announced last month that it would continue until February 22, having been due to expire on January 11.

Jenrick said: “We have taken unprecedented action to support renters during the pandemic, including introducing a six-month notice period and financial support to help those struggling to pay their rent.

“By extending the ban on the enforcement of evictions by bailiffs, in all but the most serious cases, we are ensuring renters remain protected during this difficult time. Our measures strike the right balance between protecting tenants and enabling landlords to exercise their right to justice.”

National Residential Landlords Association chief executive Ben Beadle warned the announcement was storing up future problems.

He said 800,000 private renters have built up arrears since the ban came into force, which they would struggle to ever pay off. “It will lead eventually to them having to leave their home and face serious damage to their credit scores,” he said.

“The government needs to get a grip and do something about the debt crisis renters and landlords are now facing. A package of hardship loans and grants is needed as a matter of urgency. To expect landlords and tenants simply to muddle through without further support is a strategy that has passed its sell-by date.”