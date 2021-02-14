Nomination papers deadline for Senate polls extended

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the last date to file nomination papers for the Senate election by two days — from February 13 to February 15.

According to an ECP official, candidates started filing their nomination papers with returning officers from February 12. Polling will be held on March 3 on 48 Senate seats; two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members (March 11).

The nominated candidates will be announced on February 16, while the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place between February 17 and February 18. The last date to appeal against acceptance or rejection of nominations is February 20, while tribunals will have to dispose of appeals by February 23.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 24, while candidature can be withdrawn by February 25. The commission called upon the members of provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to elect members against seven general seats, two women seats and two seats for Technocrats including Ulema from each province and one seat for non-Muslims each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, which are going to become vacant on March 11.