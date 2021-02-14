Panel invites video leaker for ‘horse trading’ probe

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The committee tasked by the Prime Minister to investigate alleged vote buying in the lead up to the 2018 Senate elections has invited the person who released a video purportedly showing MPs receiving wads of cash and called on anyone with “first-hand knowledge” of the incident to share it with the panel.

The committee, comprising Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar met for the first time on Saturday, where they decided on how they would proceed with the probe.

The three cabinet members were handpicked by the Premier to investigate the circumstances of the viral video, said to be recorded before the 2018 Senate election, which shows several lawmakers receiving and counting stacks of money and putting them in a duffel bag. Sultan Mohammad Khan, then of the Qaumi Watan Party and now with the PTI, resigned as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister this week in the video’s aftermath.

In a press release, the committee recognised “the undermining of democracy by vote purchasing especially in Senate elections which have been regularly subjected to this malpractice”.

The committee has decided to make the human rights minister’s office as the secretariat of the committee and decided the procedure to be followed.

It has decided to invite the journalist who released the video to the media and to request those who might have first-hand information or knowledge of the incident to share it with the committee either in writing or in person.

The committee will probe who were the beneficiaries of the purchased votes and who allegedly provided the money to purchase the votes of MPAs. The committee will also recommend actions to be taken.

Reacting to the development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz told reporters in Lahore that the justice system was being “pushed to save the incompetent and undeserving while the video makers, the givers and the takers were themselves. “All the tactics are being used to save the incompetent.”

Maryam Nawaz also said the “reality of the rulers” has been exposed. “We are raising our voice against the double standard of justice.”

Referring to the government’s call for an open ballot in the Senate election, and its frequent criticism of the opposition for “trying to benefit” from the prevailing system, the PML-N leader said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “does not support the secret ballot at all”. “Election reforms will definitely take place, because this is also what the PDM wants, but legislation cannot be done by sitting with the servile,” she added.