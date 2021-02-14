200 years after Napoleon defeat, Russia and France bury their dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VYAZMA, Russia: The remains of French and Russian soldiers who died during Napoleon’s catastrophic retreat from Moscow in 1812 were laid to rest on Saturday in a rare moment of unity between the two countries.
Officials and descendants of 19th-century Russian and French military leaders gathered for a windswept ceremony in the western town of Vyazma to re-bury the remains of 126 people killed in one of the bloodiest battles of Napoleon’s Russian campaign.
The snow fell and a military band played in temperatures of minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) as uniformed pall-bearers carried eight flag-draped caskets at a cemetery in Vyazma, a town more than 200 kilometres (120 miles) west of Moscow.
The caskets containing the remains of 120 soldiers, three women and three teenagers were later put into the snow-covered ground to the sounds of a gun salute.
The earth had frozen, and the coffins were left in the ground covered by a white canvas.
"As generations pass, death and time reconcile everyone," Yulia Khitrovo, a descendant of Russian field marshal Mikhail Kutuzov considered a national hero for repelling Napoleon, said at the ceremony.
Prince Joachim Murat, a descendant of one of Napoleon’s most celebrated marshals, was also in attendance along with dozens of re-enactors in period uniforms.
The interment took place as France marks the bicentenary of the military leader’s death this year. The remains were discovered in a mass grave by French and Russian archaeologists in 2019.