Three killed in Mogadishu car bomb

MOGADISHU: Three people were killed and eight wounded after a car bomb detonated near a security checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, a security official and witnesses said.

"The police were chasing the hostile vehicle after spotting it a few kilometres away from where it exploded," the official, Abdirahman Mohamed, told AFP.

"Three civilians died according to the information we have received so far and eight others are wounded," he said.

"The police opened fire on the vehicle and chased it and this allowed many people to flee. This has really limited the number of casualties the blast could have caused."

"I was at a gym close to where the blast occurred, but thanks to God we have heard the gunshots before the blast. And this alerted many people including myself and we fled from the area to take cover before the vehicle reached the area of the explosion," said one witness, Dahir Osman.