Sun Feb 14, 2021
Nigeria police arrest protesters

AFP
February 14, 2021

LAGOS: Nigerian police arrested small groups of protesters in Lagos on Saturday after they tried to hold a rally demanding justice for victims of a deadly shooting during demonstrations last year.

Activists had called for new protests on Saturday after a judicial panel authorised the reopening of the city’s giant Lekki tollgate, where security forces shot at protesters in October.

Last year’s mostly youth-led #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance brought Africa’s largest city to a standstill in October in a campaign that won backing from many high-profile celebrities.

