French TV producer rejects rape allegation

PARIS: A prominent French television producer who is being investigated for child sexual assault said on Saturday he was the victim of a plot by his nephew who had demanded money from him.

"I am not a predator!" Gerard Louvin told the newspaper Nice-Matin, in his first public comments on the affair -- the latest sexual assault case to rock the intellectual elite in France.

French prosecutors said on Tuesday they had opened an investigation into accusations of rape and complicity in raping minors by Louvin, who has produced some of the most popular shows on French television over the last decades, and his husband Daniel Moyne.

The probe was initially opened in January after a complaint was filed by Louvin’s nephew, named as Olivier A., over alleged assault when he was aged 15.