Nigeria police arrest protesters

LAGOS: Nigerian police arrested small groups of protesters in Lagos on Saturday after they tried to hold a rally demanding justice for victims of a deadly shooting during demonstrations last year.
Activists had called for new protests on Saturday after a judicial panel authorised the reopening of the city’s giant Lekki tollgate, where security forces shot at protesters in October.
Last year’s mostly youth-led #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance brought Africa’s largest city to a standstill in October in a campaign that won backing from many high-profile celebrities.