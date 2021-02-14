Germany wants troops to stay on in Afghanistan

BERLIN: Germany wants to extend its military presence in Afghanistan, where it has the second largest contingent after the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Saturday.

Peace negotiations between the government and the Taliban "will not be concluded before the end of March," when Germany’s annual mandate is due to expire, he told the Funke media group.

"That is why we must prepare for different scenarios, including a new mandate with the Bundestag", Germany’s lower house of parliament. An agreement between the United States and the Taliban stipulates that all US forces should withdraw by May 2021.