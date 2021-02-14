US seeks more Covid info from China, has ‘concerns’ on WHO probe

WASHINGTON: The United States has ‘deep concerns’ about China’s early response to the Covid-19 crisis and wants Beijing to “make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday.

The statement came days after a World Health Organisation team of inquiry returned from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the pandemic, and suggested the virus might have originated with frozen seafood products, not from a Chinese lab as some have suggested.

Sullivan expressed “deep respect” for the WHO — which the US is rejoining after the Trump administration quit it to protest its virus response — but said protecting its credibility is “a paramount priority.”

The head of the EU’s disease control agency has warned that Covid-19 could last indefinitely even as global infections slowed by nearly half in the last month and vaccine rollouts gathered pace in parts of the world.

In an interview with the AFP news agency, Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, urged European countries in particular not to drop their guard against a virus that “seems very well adapted to humans” and may require experts to tweak vaccines over time, as is the case with the seasonal flu.

“So we should be prepared that it will remain with us,” she said.

After the latest harsh wave of a pandemic that started in China more than a year ago, glimmers of hope flickered as an AFP database showed the rate of new Covid-19 infections has slowed by 44.5% worldwide over the past month.

More than 107 million people have been infected worldwide and nearly 2.4 million have died from Covid-19.

But disease experts warned that vaccines will not end the pandemic unless all countries receive doses in a fast and fair manner.

Writing in an open letter published in the Lancet medical journal, the authors said with vaccine stockpiling in wealthier countries, “it could be years before the coronavirus is brought under control at a global level”.

In Britain, a marked drop in infections and accelerating vaccinations have prompted some within the governing Conservative Party to push for stay-at-home rules to be lifted in early March.

Much of the country re-entered lockdown in early January to curb a more transmissible Covid-19 variant first identified in the UK.

The British government nonetheless voiced caution, a watchword echoed elsewhere, including Italy, Portugal and Australia.

In Australia, more than six million people in Melbourne and its surrounding area were under an emergency five-day coronavirus lockdown.

“It’s rough. It’s going to be a rough few days for everyone,” said tennis star Serena Williams, reacting to the lockdown moments after her latest victory at the Australian Open.

While play will continue under the restrictions, fans will no longer be permitted and players must restrict themselves to bio-secure “bubbles”.The toll on sports, entertainment and economies continued to be massive.