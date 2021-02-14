Cypriots protest against corruption, virus restrictions

NICOSIA: Cypriot police on Saturday used water cannon and tear gas to break up a rare protest in the capital, as hundreds demonstrated against government corruption and coronavirus restrictions.

Protesters, including families with children and young men and women in black hoodies and balaclavas, moved through central Nicosia, blocking traffic on several major streets, an AFP journalist said.

Some beat drums and shouted at dozens of police in riot gear, while others held large black banners that read in Greek, "We have to go onto the streets to fight fear".

Police responded with water cannon and tear gas to break up the gathering, which is prohibited under coronavirus restrictions.

One protester was seen lying on the ground suffering from the effects of tear gas. Protest organisers on social media had called for the protest to say "enough" to "state authoritarianism", "the failed management of the pandemic" and "corruption".