Strong earthquake rattles Japan, no tsunami risk

TOKYO: A strong 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck late on Saturday off the eastern coast of Japan but no tsunami warning was issued, Japanese authorities said.

The quake produced powerful shaking along parts of Japan’s eastern coast, and was felt strongly in Tokyo.

Kyodo news agency reported at least four people injured in the quake, but gave no further details. There were no immediate reports of significant damage.

Japan’s meteorological agency said the quake hit at 11.08pm (1408GMT) at a depth of 60 kilometres (37 miles) in the Pacific, off Fukushima -- near the epicentre of a 2011 killer quake which triggered a towering tsunami and killed more than 18,000.

Saturday’s quake was followed by aftershocks, including a 4.7 magnitude jolt, JMA said.

The government said around 950,000 homes lost power throughout the affected region.

Fukushima nuclear plant operator TEPCO said in a tweet it was checking on the status of the facility, which melted down in the wake of the 2011 tsunami.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was called to his office, and broadcaster NHK said the government would set up a special liaison office to coordinate with affected regions.