IWCCI organises festival to encourage women in business

Islamabad : COVID 19 has affected businesses globally, it also had a severe impact on women entrepreneurs' businesses. Mostly small businesses have suffered a lot. As we recover and respond from the crisis, we have an opportunity to build back better.

IWCCI for ages has been trying to strengthen the women empowerment ecosystem that fosters growth, sustainability, and resilience for women entrepreneurs. Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry is facilitating and empowering women in trade and industry for the last two decades. IWCCI arrange different learning activities. seminars, exhibitions for its members' business growth and development. 2020 was an extraordinary, challenging year for all of us – globally and individually. Small businesses feel the biggest impact of the coronavirus pandemic especially it had a severe effect on women-owned businesses.

In order to support and encourage women in business IWCCI organised a two-day WIBFest 2021 on Saturday.

IWCCI has invited everyone to join hands with them for the third “Women in Business Festival (WIBFest) that will provide women in business in Islamabad an opportunity to showcase their work, connect with various marketing channels, industries, competitors, and gauge possibilities of collaboration, investment, and networking! Hence, this connecting, collaborating and clustering will provide the strength needed to promote women in business, joining us from all over Pakistan. Women entrepreneurs are joining us from all over Pakistan, artisans are also going to take part in WIBFEST 2021.

The event will showcase all types of businesses owned by women entrepreneurs. The expected turnover from this event is more than 50,000 persons per day.

The founding President IWCCI Samina Fazal while talking to 'The News' said that we request the government to support us on every platform because this government gives priority to young entrepreneurs in setting up their businesses by providing them loans etc. This pandemic has made their businesses go in huge losses so other better incentives, as well as more opportunities, should be provided to them. We request them to reach out to women entrepreneurs through our platform so that they are in a better position to sustain their businesses.