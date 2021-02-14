Outlaws held

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested three criminals and recovered two stolen motorbikes and eight mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and secure the city.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including Sub-inspectors Mushtaq Ahmed Butt,ASI Mohsin Ali Khan along with others for special checking in various areas of city. This team nabbed three members of a criminal gang.

They are identified as Ramzan s/o Safddar Mehmood and Sharjeel Ahmed s/o Muhammad Sagheer resident of Doke Lalyal Rawalpindi and Atta resident of Gulstan Colony Rawalpindi.

Police team has also recovered two stolen motorbikes and eight mobile phones from their possession. Cases have been registered against them in Koral and Industrial-Area police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Karachi Company Police have arrested a fraudster involved in minting money from simpletons on the pretext of giving them huge profit in return.

The accused was trapped by police team as he was offered to get money for profit return. Several cases of cheques dishonor have been already registered against him at various police stations including Karachi Company, Kohsar, Koral and Bani Gala Islamabad.