Ministry opposes but Senate body greenlights wildlife protection bill

Islamabad : The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change approved the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, amid opposition by the climate change ministry.

The committee met here with Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed in the chair and held a comprehensive discussion on the bill tabled by Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi with a focus on four key amendments to the existing Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979.

Senator Javed Abbasi's bill, whose spirit is guided by the consideration to bring about fundamental change to institutionalize Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) as a focal institution in preserving and promoting Margalla Hills National Park, Environment and Climate Change.

The committee observed that the bill aims to make the board truly representative in terms of professional experience and expertise and representative of Pakistan's diverse and dynamic civil society.

Senator Mushahid said that Senator Javed Abbasi’s specific contention about including members of Parliament as members of the IWMB would help serve the objective of making the board more representative. They do qualify for the position as a member of the board as they can act as a bridge between the government, public opinion, and the lawmakers. In any case, parliamentarians can be members of IWMB or any other such board as this is not an office of profit.

The secretary of the ministry opposed the bill saying the government plans to introduce comprehensive legislation in this regard.

Senator Mushahid observed that Senator Javed Abbasi has introduced concrete legislation that would be a step forward in improving the functioning of the IWMB.

The committee recognised the efforts and contribution of the new chair at the IWMB, Rina Saeed Khan, for her knowledge, expertise and love for nature.