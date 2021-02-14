CPWB launches campaign to discourage begging

Islamabad : The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab has launched a campaign to discourage the doling out of cash to beggars, an official of the bureau said Saturday.

Talking to this agency, he said that people should donate eatables and water to baggers and must not hand out a single rupee in cash to beggars.

She said not giving cash to beggars would help to curb the menace besides busting national and international gangs of beggars operating at various cities. “We will suggest legislation of three to five months incarceration to professional and juvenile beggars,” she said.

She said the action was being taken against beggars mafia and we were ready to cooperate with the police to teach professional beggars a lesson. She urged media and stakeholders to play their role in discouraging cash donations to beggars.