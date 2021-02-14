Valentine’s Day: It’s just another celebration

Valentine’s Day is just another event in the social calendar that is celebrated around the world, its origin lost in the annals of history since it has become commercialized along with many other similar celebrations. Unfortunately people with a narrow vision and a mindset of ‘us’ versus ‘them’ – no matter in which sphere of life – have taken on themselves the task of being moral police to tell us what is right or wrong and what we should or should not do, according to their way of thinking.

Leaflets exhorting people to mark this day as ‘hiya’ (modesty) day have been distributed widely, spelling out what women should do – what clothes should be worn (the burqa is a must outside the house and hijab worn inside); how to behave at home and outside the house; how to treat the males of the household (the most important instruction) and so on. While modesty is a good trait, you can probably guess what else is on the list and needless to say it’s all restrictive and only applies to females.

Our religion that teaches love and tolerance has been twisted by certain people to such an extent its mind boggling and most uneducated persons believe what their religious mentors say as they are unable to acquire any knowledge on their own – not to say it’s only uneducated men who are guilty of keeping their womenfolk un-empowered. They exist, more or less, in all tiers of society. Women have been given equal rights but they have been snatched away by narrow minded men. For instance Islam allows women to marry out of their own free will. But here the conservative mindset prevails rather than the teachings of Islam.