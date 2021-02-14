Rangers hawaldar among two killed, six hurt in road crashes

Karachi : A paramilitary soldier was among two people who lost their lives in road crashes in the city on Saturday.

A Rangers man died and six other people, including two Rangers personnel, were wounded when a speeding car collided with a Rangers patrolling mobile.According to SHO Adeel Shah, the car rammed into the Rangers patrolling mobile in Shah Faisal Colony within the limits of the Sharafi Goth Police Station after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding. As a result, three Rangers personnel and four citizens sustained injuries. After getting information, rescue teams reached the spot and transported the casualties to hospital, where one paramilitary soldier succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as Hawaldar Tufail.The six other injured people, including two Rangers personnel, remained under treatment. Separately, an elderly man died in a road accident in the Korangi area within the limits of the Zaman Town Police Station. The casualty was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities where the deceased person was identified as 70-year-old Suleman, son of Allah Bukhsh. Police said that deceased was a resident of the Korangi area. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.A day earlier, a man was killed while eight other people were injured in a road accident on the Lilly Bridge.

According to the Frere Police Station, the accident took place when the driver of a passenger bus lost control of the vehicle. Ambulances from welfare organisations transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where 28-year-old Mati-ur-Rehman succumbed to his injuries. The injured were identified as Farzana, Sidra, Erum, Ramzan, Bashir, Pervez, Saddar, Abdul Wahab and Haroon.

Man drowns: In another mishap on Saturday, a young man drowned to death while bathing in the sea in Clifton within the limits of the Darakhshan Police Station.

The deceased person was identified as 32-year-old Noman, son of Riaz. His body was taken to the JPMC. Meanwhile, 61-year-old man identified as Wasif, son of Usman, died after he was hit by a train at Malir Kala Board. His body was taken to the JPMC.Police said that deceased was crossing the road when the train hit and killed him.