Video of student begging for entry to exam centre goes viral

LAHORE : A footage showing a student begging Punjab University (PU) security guards to allow him inside the university exam centre went viral on Saturday inviting condemnation from the people from different walks of life.

However, a PU spokesperson said the student had reached the exam centre almost an hour late after the paper commenced so he could not be allowed inside the centre.

He said the total duration for the paper of Pakistan Studies exam was one and a half hours and more than 40 candidates had already submitted their papers when the student requested for entry to the exam centre.

To a question, the spokesperson said that under the untoward circumstances, a candidate could be allowed only within first 15 minutes of the exam to enter the exam centre. He said the student’s claim that he was less than 30 minutes late was not true.