Single national curriculum issues highlighted

LAHORE : The third day of the Akfar-e-Taza ThinkFest Online 2021 began with a discussion of the Single National Curriculum (SNC).

At the outset Ms Ameena Saiyid pointed out several issues with the manner in which the SNC was being rolled out. She pointed out that she saw several problems with the model textbooks being produced. ‘I think they focus more on rote learning and not enough on reading,’ she emphasised.

“These sudden changes have also caused a lot of problems for publishers as all of a sudden all older books have become obsolete, and there is very little time to develop newer ones,” she argued. Ms Saiyid also said that rather than bringing in yet another curriculum the government should ‘work on improving facilities in schools, teacher training and bringing out of school children into the network.’

Ms Uzma Yousaf said that she and other colleges were certainly contacted by the Federal Ministry of Education and that they gave their input. ‘However, the curriculum was made by the National Curriculum Council,’ she clarified. She also noted that since it usually takes Cambridge International upto three years to bring out a new curriculum, her organisation will need another couple of years to even develop textbooks associated with the SNC.

Wrapping up the debate, Dr Yaqoob Khan Bangash said that everyone in the country welcomed the positive changes the SNC was hoping to bring.