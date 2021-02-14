Matric, Inter exams schedule announced

LAHORE : Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has announced schedules for Matric and Intermediate Annual Examination 2021 to be conducted by all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab.

According to a notification issued on Saturday, Matric (9th & 10) Annual Examinations 2021 will begin across the province from May 04 while Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021 from June 12, 2021.

The BISEs are expected to declare the results of Matric Annual Exam 2021 on August 31 while that of Inter Annual Exam 2021 on September 30, 2021.