The flames of intolerance burn bright

“Sadly, racial, ethnic, and cultural hatred and intolerance are not just history, they are current events” ? Steven Spielberg

Whether we like it or not, the events around us today bear strong testimony to Mr. Spielberg’s words. In October 2012, Malala Yousafzai was shot in the Swat valley for daring to go to school. Similarly, In December 2017, Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee from the Burmese army as part of a large-scale ethnic cleansing. 2018 was not much different when Robert Bowers gunned down 11 Jews in Pittsburgh.

Modern society increasingly provides a stage for relentless acts of racism, sexism and intolerance with we, the people acting either as silent bystanders or willing participants. Despite female su?rage and the concept of the emancipated modern woman, sexism continues to plague many cultures in Asia and Africa, where barbaric practices like female infanticide, female circumcision and honour killings are sad realities and girls are seen as a ?nancial burden only to be forced into arranged marriage or even child marriages.

Racism, often an o?shoot of the colonial mindset, continues to manifest itself in society, creating divisions and strife in the modern world. The neighbourhood separation plan in the United States, for instance, ensured the creation of well-developed White neighbourhoods as opposed to ghettos for coloured people that lacked basic infrastructure, healthcare etc.

This deliberate separation fostered resentment amongst the coloured people, leading to a sharp increase in crime.

The rise of Neo Nazism in Europe is another face of racism, as is the kind of religious intolerance that resulted in the destruction of the historic Babri Mosque in Ayodhya by Hindu extremists in 1992; the deadly attack by Islamic militants on the All Saints Church, Peshawar in 2013 and the spate of targeted attacks on the Shia Hazara population of Balochistan since 2002. Religious intolerance drives the majority to insult, berate or even kill minorities for their beliefs. But why exactly is intolerance so rampant in modern society? Why are humans more inclined towards creating divisions than making connections? Perhaps much of it is due to the innate need to ?nd a scapegoat for the problems a?icting our society today - problems of unemployment, poverty, overpopulation, shrinking economic resources, inequality, climate change etc.

Religious confusion and extremism merely add fuel to a ?re that is already burning bright. Add to that, constant miscommunication and lies by politicians and propaganda by the media, and the result is a con?agration that sweeps everyone in its path. We take great pride in having achieved the pinnacle of civilization but just think for a moment - are we really as civilized as we claim? Can we honestly claim that racism, religious intolerance, sexism are all relics of our inglorious past? No, we cannot.

Today we live in a world where being slightly di?erent from the norm invites the hatred and oppression of the majority; where a person challenging the status quo is perceived as a threat; and where the need to feel superior drives us to make others feel inferior.

Thus, it is important not only to think but also to speak up against intolerance; to accept the sad reality that despite all the advancements the human race has made in technology and civilization, we still suffer from the age-old malady of intolerance and that we need to deal with it – for as the great Martin Luther King put it so succinctly: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Ahsan Javed Iqbal (The writer is an A-Level student at Aitchison College)