CDA Chief satisfied with development pace

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed has expressed satisfaction over the pace of development works in Sectors I-14, I-15, and I-16 and issued instructions to expedite the development works.

During a surprise visit to I-14, 15, and 16 sectors, he said that the infrastructure of the sectors should be completed immediately and street lights should be installed here as soon as possible. Chairman CDA directs to build modern parks, so that the citizens which have been allotted plots could start building houses immediately.

Briefing the chairman CDA on the occasion, the officers informed that 35% development of Sector I-15/3 has been completed, while the remaining development works in the said sector are also in progress. The said sub-sector is to be developed for Rs866.2 million, while work is also underway on road infrastructure.

Chairman was assured that the work would be completed in the next few months and services in the sector would be launched soon.

At the same time, construction of underground and overhead tanks has also been started.

The tender for Sector I-15/4 has also been awarded a bid price of Rs58 crore. I-15/1 tender has been opened, while I-15/2 tender will be issued in the next few days.