Appellate tribunal for Senate elections

LAHORE : Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has nominated Justice Shahid Waheed for ‘appellate tribunal’ to entertain appeals against the decisions regarding the nominations for the upcoming Senate elections. Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan had requested the LHC chief justice to nominate a judge for appointment as the appellate tribunal under section 113 of The Election Act 2017.

The LHC register issued a notification about the appointment of the one-member appellate tribunal, which will hear appeals against acceptance or rejection of the nomination papers of the candidates contesting for the seats of the Senate.