Son murders mother

LAHORE : A 45-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her son at Liaqatabad on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Ahmad, had a domestic dispute with his mother, Shahzadi. On the day of the incident, he was frustrated due to the domestic dispute and allegedly shot dead his mother.

Police said they were investigating the matter further.

Three suspected robbers held: Gulshan-e-Ravi police arrested at least three suspected robbers on Saturday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Mohsin, Honey and Sabir. Police also recovered cash, valuables, mobile phones, illegal arms from their possession.

They have confessed to committing various robberies in different parts of the City.

Police were investigating the matter further.

Two alleged bike snatchers arrested: Sanda police arrested two suspected bike snatchers on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Muzaffar and Kashif. Police recovered cash, motorbikes, illegal weapons and other items from their possession. They have confessed to committing various incidents of bike snatching in different parts of the City. Police were investigating the matter further.

18 arrested for land grabbing: At least 18 suspected land grabbers were arrested by Sundar police on Saturday.

The arrested accused include Aslam, Akram, Ramzan, Mubashir, Iqbal, Bilal and Arfan. They had tried to grab land of a citizen identified as Dildar at Mill Village.

He had made a call to police on emergency helpline. After checking the documents, police registered a land grabbing case against the suspects.

Man found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar area on Saturday.

The man was spotted lying unconscious. A passerby spotted him and informed police. Police removed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him as dead.

The body was removed to morgue. Police said the man looked like a drug addict and might have died of an overdose of drugs. However, autopsy and further investigations would help ascertain the facts.