Six LGH nursing students injured in accident

LAHORE : Six students of Nursing College and Allied Health Sciences School of Lahore General Hospital were injured in a road accident on their way to the Nishtar Town area in connection with Typhoid Vaccination Campaign.

The injured were removed to LGH. The condition of all the victims was stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, hearing the news of the accident, Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar reached the emergency department of LGH along with MS Dr Abdul Razzaq and other doctors. He directed formation of a medical team for their proper care. DMS Dr Shiraz Niazi, Nursing College Acting Principal Asma Abid and Nursing Supervisor Anwar Sultana will be in the medical team. Prof Al-freed Zafar also prayed for the early recovery of the injured nurses.