March 6 fixed for indictment of Sana in drugs case

LAHORE : A special court for control of narcotics substance Saturday fixed March 6 for the indictment of former Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, an accused of trafficking 15 kilogram heroin.

The court has provided the copies of the supplementary statements of the witnesses to the accused’s counsel.

The counsel for Rana objected that on the statement of one Mushtaq Malik it was not mentioned that who recorded his statement.

To which, the prosecutor replied that the statements were recorded by Anti-Narcotics Force Deputy Director Rao Ikram. The court then dismissed the objections raised by the accused’s counsel and fixed March 6 for the indictment of Rana Sanaullah and others.

Meanwhile, the court sought a reply from the ANF on an application moved by Rana Sanaullah seeking unfreezing of his bank accounts by February 17.

Rana Sana was arrested by ANF and an FIR was registered against him.

The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of the PML-N leader was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs, after which, a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards engaged in a scuffle with them.

However, the ANF also claimed that when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind a seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilogram heroin and weapons from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.

Rana Sana after the hearing while talking to the media said that PML-N had a clear stance that election reforms should take place but in form of a package. There is in a need of a lot of amendments for the purpose but the PTI wants to make only those changes which favour it, Rana added.