32 corona patients die, 492 new cases

LAHORE : As many as 32 COVID-19 patients died and 492 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 5,026 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 163,367 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 13,142 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,089,736 in the province. After 5,026 fatalities and recovery of a total of 150,984 patients, including 346 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 7,357 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.