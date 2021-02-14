Four cops suspended after seen collecting bribes in video

Four policemen were suspended on Saturday after a video circulated on social media showed them taking bribes from pushcart vendors in the Saddar area within the limits of the Preedy police station.

The video showed the four cops going to the pushcart vendors near the Jahangir Park in a police vehicle and collecting money from them.

As the video went viral on social media, police high-ups took notice of it and suspended all the four cops of the Preedy police station. A departmental inquiry was also ordered against them.

Police officers said the cops would be dismissed from service if they were found guilty in the inquiry.