‘Article 266 of constitution calls for Senate polls through secret ballot’

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Article 266 of the constitution calls for holding the Senate elections through a secret ballot.

“The allegation of sale and purchase of votes against the parliamentarians was aimed at defaming the public representatives, otherwise the members have the right to vote according to their own conscience.”

The province’s chief executive made these remarks on Saturday while talking to media persons at the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that he visited along with other Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates to file their nomination papers for the Senate elections.

Responding to a question, CM Shah said that secret voting for the Senate elections is clearly mentioned in Article 266 of the constitution. “I’m sure the decision [of the court] will be according to constitutional guidance.”

Replying to another query about horse-trading, he said that the allegation of sale and purchase of votes was aimed at defaming and maligning the parliamentarians, otherwise the members vote for their favourite candidates whom they consider the most eligible.

He also said that the parliamentarians of the ruling party (the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) have revolted against party decisions because they have selected non-party members for the Senate elections, so they have gone berserk. “All of our 12 candidates are purely party workers and have a long track record of loyalty with the party.”

He added that one of the PPP candidates for the Senate polls, Sadiq Memon, had filed his nomination papers on Friday, while on Saturday, 11 others nominated by the party for all the three categories — general, technocrats and women — filed their nomination papers.

On the subject of the video leak, the CM said that they (the ruling party) were leaking old videos themselves just to give the impression that the votes were being sold, so the Senate elections should be held through a secret ballot. He accused the PTI of playing a game because they fear losing the elections.

Replying to a question about the possibility of the PPP candidates’ success, Shah said that all the 11 candidates of his party would return in the Senate elections. “We have fielded the best candidates and all of them have filed their nomination papers.”

Regarding the extension in the deadline for the filing of nomination papers, he said that he had learnt through electronic media while sitting in the ECP’s office that the electoral body had extended the deadline.

“Earlier, we had raised the issue that the deadline for the filing of nomination papers was too short, but nobody paid any heed, and now that we have completed our nomination filing process, the election commission has extended the deadline.”

Responding to a query on seeking support from other opposition parties for the Senate elections, he said that since this concerned the party’s strategy, he would not comment on it, but “I’m telling you we would get our senators elected”.

Replying to a question on wheat shortage, the CM said that he was surprised that the federal cabinet had levelled the allegation of hoarding wheat against the Sindh government. “Why would we hoard it? It was rather their failure to procure wheat in Punjab,” he said.

“I’m surprised that the PTI government has forgotten the statement of their [federal] minister Fakhar Imam on the floor of the National Assembly that 6.6 MMT [million metric tonnes] of wheat harvested in Punjab had just disappeared,” he said, adding that it had not disappeared but was smuggled, which needed to be investigated by them.

Shah said that the federal government was pressing the Sindh government to release wheat in May against established practice. “The wheat crop is harvested in Sindh in March and April, so the wheat remains available in the market in great quantity.”

He brushed aside the impression that his government is settling Kashmiris in Sujawal. “It was a letter the federal government had written to the Sindh government, otherwise there is no such proposal.”