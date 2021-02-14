President Alvi calls for plan to uplift National Museum

President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need to prepare a plan to upgrade the National Museum of Pakistan with modern facilities.

During a visit on Saturday to the museum, where he was briefed about the objective, status and future upgrading plan of the museum, he said the museum should establish a revitalisation and paper conservation laboratory and a digitalization centre on modern lines.

The president reiterated the government’s determination to upgrade the museum and its building to attract more visitors. He said Pakistan had a rich history and was home to the great Indus and Gandhara civilisations of the world.

The president was apprised of the museum’s history and told that since its establishment in 1950, over 97,000 inventories of record of land, i.e. pre -historic, proto -historic, late Harappan, Gandhara and others have been preserved and put on display in 10 spacious galleries of the museum.

He expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken for the preservation of the rich history and culture of Pakistan.