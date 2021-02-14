Concerns shown over rise in industrial accidents

Leaders from trade unions, labour support and human rights bodies have expressed serious concerns over increasing accidents at factories and mines in Sindh due to a lack of occupational safety and health facilities.

In a joint statement, Karamat Ali, executive director of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler); Habib-ud-Din Junaidi of the People’s Labour Bureau; Nasir Mansoor of the National Trade Union Federation Pakistan; Liaquat Sahi from the Democratic Workers Federation, State Bank of Pakistan; Farhat Parveen of NOW Communities; Saeed Baloch of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum; Mahnaz Rahman, director, Aurat Foundation; and Asad Iqbal Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan demanded of the Sindh government to ensure the safety of workers.

Only during the current week, three workers lost their lives in a fire incident at a factory in Karachi’s SITE area, and four mineworkers died in Jhimpir due to the collapse of a mine. They expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and offered condolences with the bereaved families.

They deplored that the increasing fatal incidents in factories and workplaces were an indication of the absence of facilities and labour inspections.

Despite the fact that the provincial government had set up an occupational safety and health council under the Sindh Occupational Safety and Health Act, 2017, to protect the rights and monitor working conditions of people in the labour force, the council was virtually inactive, the statement said, adding that no meeting of the council was held and appointments of labour inspectors under the law had not been made.

The Sindh government should activate the council and take practical measures to ensure the safety of the workers, it said.