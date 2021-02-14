Zafar maintains lead in WAPDA Golf

LAHORE: Ahmed Zafar maintained his lead on Saturday in the Chairman WAPDA Golf Championship here at Lahore Gymkhana.

As the tournament moved into the final stage at the par 72, Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, Ahmed Zafar Hayat of Gymkhana continued to show ascendancy over his rivals.

With an 18 holes score of gross 77 on Saturday and a score of gross 33 in the fog-impaired nine holes on Friday, when the 18 holes were reduced to nine because of a late start, he has compiled an aggregate score of 110, and though the aggregate is not too spirited, his standing on the leaderboard is noteworthy and significant and the likelihood is that through immaculate play in the final day on Sunday (today), he could end up the championship in glory.

His nearest challenger still remains the number one ranked amateur of Pakistan, Umer Khoker of Rawalpindi. The other challengers are Nasir Irshad, Damil Ataullah, Umer Khokher, Nasir Irshad and Damil, bracketed at an aggregate score of 111.

Another prominent one in the run for ultimate triumph in this Third WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship is the defending champion Qasim Ali Khan at a score of gross 112.

Other seasoned contenders with reasonable scores are Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm), Muhammed Shoaib, Nauman Asghar, Salman Jehangir and M Arsalan, all from Lahore Gymkhana.

In the amateur net category, the assertive one is M Nasir of Lahore Gymkhana. His effort in the round on Saturday was remarkable and a net 67 added to his nine hole 34 on Friday gives him an aggregate net score of 101. Following him at net 106 is Farhan Khan, while Muhammed Abid and Ghulam Haider are at net 107.

The Third WAPDA Amateur Golf Championship will conclude on Sunday. At the conclusion of the Championship the Governor Punjab, Chaudry Sarwar will award prizes to the winners. at 330 pm alongwith Lt Gen(r)Muzzamil Hussain, Chairman WAPDA at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club Lawns.