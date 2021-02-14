POA general council terminates AFP membership

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has terminated the membership of Athletics Federation of Pakistan on the ratification of the POA’s executive board decision.

The termination of the AFP was approved in the general council meeting of the POA which was presided over by its president Lieutenant General (retd) Syed Arif Hassan here on Saturday.

The general house did not go into any kind of argument over the decision put forth by the executive board.

In another move the house also approved stern action against former Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation and expressed full confidence in POA President Syed Arif Hassan and Secretary Khalid Mahmood.

While discussing the conduct of the National Games, the house handed over the issue to the Sports Commission on the proposal to hold the National Games every four years instead of every two years.

“The POA meeting proposed to hold National Games four years later instead of two,” said an official of the association and added that they also discussed the holding of the 34th National Games.

He further said that the house was also briefed about the South Asian Games.

There were 80 members in the General Council meeting, while 23 participated online.