Sun Feb 14, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

Prizes distributed among top teams of Lahore Polo Club Super League 2020

Sports

LAHORE: The prize distribution ceremony of the Lahore Polo Club Super League 2020 was held here at the Aibak Polo Ground on Saturday.

Pantera Energy Director Marketing Taimoor graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present on the occasion were Remington Pharma CEO Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar, Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali, Feroz Gulzar, Qubilai Alam, Agha Najeeb Raza and LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassir Sharif.

Remington Stars emerged as the winners of the league with 10 victories out of 12 matches and received Rs100,000, Guard Rice Kings finished second and earned Rs50,000 and Sheikho Warriors secured the third position and got Rs25,000.

