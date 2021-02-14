BISL Southern Punjab International Cup draw released

KARACHI: The draw of BISL Southern Punjab International Cup has been released.

It is to be played at a 4-wall glass court at DHA Multan from February 16-20 in which 20 international squash players, including a former world champion, are participating.

Former world champion M El Shorbagy from Egypt has got bye. Chris Binnie from Jamaica is to face Dimitri Steinmann from Switzerland.

Tayyab Aslam will play against David Baillargeon from Canada.

Lucas Serme from France, Mostafa Asal from Egypt, and Miguel Rodriguez have got byes.

Todd Harity from the USA is drawn against Robin Godala from Newzeland. Nasir Iqbal will play against Daniel Mekbib from Czezch Republic.