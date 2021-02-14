Sammy, Bopara arrive for PSL VI

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi head coach and former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy has arrived for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

“I am so excited to become part of Peshawar Zalmi. My message to all fans is to observe Covid-19 protocols and we will try to entertain you,” Sammy said after he reached Karachi.

English player Ravi Bopara who will also represent Zalmi also arrived on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Karachi Kings English cricketer Joe Klarke has arrived.

Quetta Gladiators’ Chris Gayle and their Afghan cricketer Qais Ahmed were scheduled to reach here on Saturday. Gladiators have kept their arrival time secret due to security reasons.

The PSL-6 will begin here at the National Stadium from February 20 with the opener between holders Karachi Kings and former winners Quetta Gladiators.

The first 20 outings willd be conducted in Karachi. The remaining 14 will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.