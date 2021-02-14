Alisson blunders again as late Leicester blitz rocks Liverpool

LEICESTER: Liverpool crashed to a dismal 3-1 defeat at Leicester to leave their top four hopes in jeopardy after Alisson Becker’s latest blunder sparked a stunning collapse from the troubled Premier League champions on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side endured a third successive defeat which would appear to end any chance of retaining the title.

The calamitous nature of Liverpool’s late meltdown raises serious questions about their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Mohamed Salah had given the Reds the lead in the second half at the King Power Stadium.

But James Maddison’s VAR-assisted equaliser was followed by a howler from away keeper Alisson, whose miscued clearance was converted by Jamie Vardy.

It was another miserable afternoon for Alisson following his two costly mistakes in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat against Manchester City.