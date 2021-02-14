Derby trials main feature of Lahore races

LAHORE: Pakistan Derby 2021 trials will be the main focus of the 24th winter meeting 2020-21 of the Lahore Race Club which also has another two cups and five plate races to be held on Sunday (today).

Apart from trials, Nosha Cup and Munir Ahmed Dar Memorial Cup will draw the attention of the followers of the game alongside Sawat Plate races.

In a card of eight, the first two races are of a miles run while race three and eight are of 1100 metres distance and race seven and four are of 1200 metres length. The trials of the four years old colts and fillies will stretch for over 2000 metres.

Acceptances with order of running have four Sawat plates followed by derby trials and cup races and the remaining plates. The trials race has nine entries but fingers are pointed towards Big Move for the best. As of Nosha Cup, Samsa is the favourite among eight participants and Convict for Dar Cup from 17 selectees.

The first race, which is the Swat Plate of class VII and division-V, is a maiden run of 14. Normally in maiden runs, no particular ones are favourite but still attention for win is on Golden Arrow and for places on Jee Aya Nu and Tatla Princess. The others are Slightly Dangerous, Mahogany Boy, John Princess, Amigo, Black Powder, Zaman Sahib, Chhota Pathan, Real Commando, Again Aye, La Ilam and Black Storm.

In the second race, which is of class VII and division-V, there are 17 entries. Tatla Pride is the favourite for win. The places may go to Sheba and Finisher. The others in the run are Sitara Princess, Azm-e-Nau, Victory Free, Ubbi, Shawaz-e-Princess, Ayubia Princess, Jonti Road, Lucky Time, Bright Bomber, Merchant of Venus, Punjabi Munda, Smiling Again, Zahid Love and After Hero.

The third race has eight competitors. In this class VII and division II and III race, the favourite is Khadim. Places may go to Salam-e-Lahore and Chan Pari. The others in the run are Narowal Princess, Badeera, Eden Roc, Wind Talker and Super Asia.

In the fourth race which is of class VII and division-I, the favourite is Alamgirian and places might go to Sanctity and Naymar. The rest in the lineup are Banaras Prince, Rang-e-Hina, Sparking, Salam-e-Dera, Remember Me, Your Flame In Me, and Zandora.

In the Derby Trials, which is the fifth race of the day Big Move is the favourite. Special One and Sahil are likely to win places in this term race for four-year-old Pakistani colts and fillies. The other contenders are Barbarian's Charge, Manthaar, Nayel, Exceptional One, Haiku, and Miss World.

The Nosha Cup is the sixth race which is of class VI and division III and IV. From a list of nine horses, Samsa is the favourite, while Young Gun and Gondal Gift are favourites for places. The remaining in the run are Tiger Jet, Amazing Lips, Timbo, Ibram Prince and Welldone Pakistan.