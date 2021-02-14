Spinners give BD hope against West Indies

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s spinners took late wickets to give them a glimmer of hope after Rahkeem Cornwall’s maiden five-wicket haul gave the West Indies a healthy 113-run first innings lead in the second Test in Dhaka on Saturday.

The visitors, who are 1-0 up in the two-Test series after a spectacular victory in the first match, finished day three on 41-3 in the second innings, stretching their lead to 154 runs.

Nkrumah Bonner was on eight with nightwatchman Jomel Warrican on two not out.

The West Indies owed their advantage to Cornwall, who finished with 5-74 helping as Bangladesh were bowled out for 296 an hour into the final session on the day.

But Bangladesh’s spinners struck back almost immediately as Nayeem Hasan dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for six and Mehidy Hasan removed Shayne Moseley for seven.

Taijul Islam delivered further blow blowing out John Campbell for 18.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

West Indies 1st innings 409 all out (Joshua Da Silva 92, Abu Jayed 4-98)

Bangladesh 1st innings (overnight 105-4)

Tamim Iqbal c Moseley b Joseph 44

Soumya Sarkar b Gabriel 0

Najmul Hossain c Bonner b Gabriel 4

Mominul Haque c Da Silva b Cornwall 21

Mushfiqur Rahim c Mayers b Cornwall 54

Mohammad Mithun c Brathwaite b Cornwall 15

Liton Das c Blackwood b Cornwall 71

Mehidy Hasan c Brathwaite b Gabriel 57

Nayeem Hasan c Blackwood b Cornwall 0

Taijul Islam not out 13

Abu Jayed c Bonner b Joseph 1

Extras (b 5, w1, nb 10) 16

Total (all out, 96.5 overs) 296

Fall: 1-1 (Soumya), 2-11 (Najmul), 3-69 (Mominul), 4-71 (Tamim), 5-142 (Mithun), 6-155 (Mushfiqur), 7-281 (Liton), 8-281 (Nayeem), 9-283 (Mehidy), 10-296 (Jayed)

Bowling: Gabriel 21-3-70-3 (nb7), Cornwall 32-8-74-5, Joseph 17.5-3-60-2(w1), Mayers 8-2-15-0, Warrican 13-2-48-0 (nb3), Bonner 3-0-17-0, Brathwaite 2-0-7-0

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN). TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)