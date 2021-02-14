Pretorius helps South Africa level T20 series

LAHORE: South Africa won the second T20 International of the three-match series by six wickets to come at even keel with Pakistan here at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday night.

Dwaine Pretorius with his best figures for any South African bowler against Pakistan pushed the home team to the wall and then the visitors got 145 runs for four in reply to Pakistan 144 for seven, earning a leveler with 22 balls to spare.

Pakistan won the first match by three runs and South Africa squared the series while the third match will be played at the same venue on Sunday.

South Africa played with a much better run-rate right from the start despite losing one of their openers Janneman Malan on the second ball of their innings. Malan smacked Shaheen Shah for a four on the first ball. But on the very next delivery Shaheen bowled Malan.

Shaheen in the eighth over, got his second wicket to brighten Pakistan’s chances. JJ Smuts could not middle the ball and hit straight to Babar Azam at mid-off. South Africa was at 21 for two, but Pite van Biljon and Reeza Hendricks kept developing the score. Usman Qadir, however, got van Biljon stumped by Rizwan but umpires after inquiring declared it a no ball and the South African batman lived to add on Pakistan’s misery.

Usman in his third and innings 12th over’s first ball, trapped Reeza (42 in 30 balls with three four and three sixes) who sent it to Iftikhar’s safe catch taken while jogging from boundary to near the circle. It brought some reprieve in Pakistan camp with South Africa at 98 for three. Mohammad Nawaz’s catch and ball of van Biljon (42) reduced Proteas to 105 for four but the task was in Proteas grasp. The not out batsmen of the visiting team, David Miller (25) and Heinrich Klaasen (17) overhauled the target to make the final match more interesting.

It was a peculiar start to Pakistan’s innings with their captain Babar Azam, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat and Iftikhar Ahmed falling meekly before wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan staring them from the other end.

With the fall of every wicket pressure mounted on Rizwan who too could not stay put for long but still he lasted at the crease to complete his half century. After a middle order collapse yet again, the later coming batters in Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf came up with valuable 15 and 30 not out runs respectively. As Mohammad Nawaz went for a duck and was the fifth victim of Dwaine Pretorius, Usman Qadir was the other not out batsman at four by the close of Pakistan’s innings that crawled to 144 for seven.

Babar lost his wicket in the second over. Pretorius trapped him right in front of the wickets for his personal five that came of one single and a boundary. Even Babar’s review call could not help the umpire to change the decision. Haider Ali after adding 10 runs to the total was caught at backward square leg by Simpamla off the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo.

Talat was quick to go back to the pavilion for just at three runs. He made reverse sweep a habit and in the same attempt, Talat ended up hitting it in the air and straight to van Biljon. Pakistan was then at 48 for 3.

However, Iftikhar spent some useful time with Rizwan and the two took the score to 93. But in the 14th over, David Miller claimed a skier at midwicket when Iftikhar timed Pretorius high up. He mustered almost run a ball 20 runs with the help of two fours. Rizwan also marched back after an addition of just three runs to the total and was caught by Phehlukwayo at long off off Pretorius. He made 51 in 41 balls containing six fours and a six.

Dwaine Pretorius claimed his career best five wickets while Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi shared one wicket each.

South African captain Heinrich Klaasen won the toss for the second match too and went into the field again with three changes bringing in JJ Smuts, Pite van Biljon and Glenton Stuurman. Glenton Stuurman made his T20I debut for South Africa while Jacques Snyman, Bjorn Fortuin and Junior Dala were rested. Pakistan entered the same winning combination.

Score Board

South Africa won toss

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan c Phehlukwayo b Pretorius 51

Babar Azam lbw b Pretorius 5

Haider Ali c Sipamla b Phehlukwayo 10

Hussain Talat c van Biljon b Shamsi 3

Iftikhar Ahmed c Miller b Pretorius 20

Khushdil Shah c Klaasen b Pretorius 15

Faheem Ashraf not out 30

Mohammad Nawaz b Pretorius 0

Usman Qadir not out 4

Extras: (lb3, w3) 6

Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 144

Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Fall: 1-10 (Azam, 1.2 ov), 2-36 (Haider), 3-48 (Talat), 4-93 (Iftikhar), 5-97 (Rizwan), 6-126 (Shah), 7-126 (Nawaz)

Bowling: Smuts 4-0-20-0, Pretorius 4-0-17-5, Stuurman 2-0-28-0,

Sipamla 3-0-29-0, Phehlukwayo 3-0-31-1, Shamsi 4-0-16-1,

South Africa

J. Malan b Shaheen 4

R. Hendricks c Iftikhar b Qadir 42

JJ Smuts c Azam b Shaheen 7

P. van Biljon c and b Nawaz 42

D. Miller not out 25

H. Klaasen not out 17

Extras: (nb2, w6) 8

Total: (4 wickets, 16.2 overs) 145

Did not bat: A. Phehlukwayo, D. Pretorius, G. Stuurman, L. Sipamla, T. Shamsi

Fall: 1-4 (Malan), 2-21 (Smuts), 3-98 (Hendricks), 4-105 (Biljon)

Bowling: Shaheen 3-1-18-2 (1nb), Rauf 2-0-26-0 (5w), Nawaz 4-0-27-1, Ashraf 2-0-17-0, Qadir 4-0-43-1 (1nb, 1w), Iftikhar 1.2-0-14-0

Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: D Pretorius (South Africa)

Umpires: Shozab Raza and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)