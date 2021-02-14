PSL opening ceremony in Istanbul?

KARACHI: The opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League sixth edition will be held in Istanbul, said sources.

Singers Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners’ Talha Anjum and Talha Younis have moved to Turkey for shooting, the sources said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) neither confirmed nor rejected the news.

After being shot in Turkey, the ceremony will be aired on television on the opening day of the country’s marquee professional league on February 20.

The sources said the National Stadium will also act as a bio-secure bubble so it is not possible to hold the opening ceremony at the iconic venue.

This is the second year on the trot that the PSL-6 is being held entirely in Pakistan. The UAE had hosted the initial four editions as Pakistan was struggling to get the confidence of the international community back on the security matter.