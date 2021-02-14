close
Sun Feb 14, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

Gold prices up Rs250/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 14, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs250/tola to RS111,250/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold rose Rs214 to Rs95,379, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates went up $5 to $1,824/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also remained the same at Rs1,100.27, it added.

Latest News

More From Business