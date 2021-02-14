Businesses urge SBP to extend easy loans for paying salaries

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday urged the central bank to extend concessional loans for payment of salaries by one year.

“Since the companies that availed this credit facility through banks have not been recovered from devastating economic impact of COVID-19, it would be advisable if SBP extends this scheme for one year,” Nasser Hyatt, president of the FPCCI said in a statement.

In April last year, the SBP introduced a temporary refinance scheme for businesses to support the employment of workers in the face of economic challenges posed coronavirus lockdown. Its core objective is to incentivise businesses to not lay off their workers during COVID-19.

Hyatt said the central bank’s refinancing scheme helped many industrial and service oriented sectors retain employees during corona pandemic period. Under the scheme, Rs238 billion was released to the private sector. The aim of this scheme is to prevent layoff by financing wages and salaries of employees (permanent, contractual, daily wagers as well as outsourced) for all kind of businesses except for government entities, public sector enterprises, autonomous bodies and deposit taking financial institutions.

The scheme is available to all businesses in Pakistan through banks and covers all types of employees, including permanent, contractual, daily wages as well as outsourced workers.

Since the lockdown imposed by the government in March, the SBP took a number of measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, including an extension in repayment of loan principal amounts by one year, concessional financing for businesses to procure equipment.

It’s earmarked at least Rs100 billion for emergency measures.

The scheme provided financing for wages and salaries expenses for three months from April to June 2020 for businesses.

The SBP designed the scheme to give preference to smaller businesses. Businesses with a 3 month wage and salary expense of up to Rs200 million are able to avail the full amount of their expense in financing while those with a 3 month wage and salary expense of greater than Rs500 million are able to avail up to 50 percent of their expense. Businesses in the middle category are able to avail up to 75 percent of their 3 months’ salary and wage expense.

Banks were also asked not to charge any loan processing, credit limit fee or prepayment penalties for loans under the new scheme. Under the scheme, a grace period of six months would be allowed to the borrowers while the repayment of the principal amount would be made in two years.