GSK honoured

KARACHI: The Top Employers Institute has announced GSK as the 2021 Top Employer in Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

Being certified as a Top Employer showcases an organisation’s dedication to a better world of work and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices, it added.

GSK Pakistan’s HR Country Head Farqaleet Iqbal said, “This indeed is a proud moment for GSK Pakistan and our people who remained committed throughout the rigorous process required to get certified.

Being one of the top employers allows us to showcase our proud legacy and the opportunities we provide to professionals in Pakistan.”

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey, the statement said.

This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, wellbeing, and diversity and inclusion, and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “Despite the challenging year, we have experienced (which has certainly made an impact on organisations around the globe), GSK Pakistan has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.”

“We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme,” he added.

The programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 countries and regions across five continents.