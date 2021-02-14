Gold prices up Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs250/tola to RS111,250/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold rose Rs214 to Rs95,379, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates went up $5 to $1,824/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also remained the same at Rs1,100.27, it added.