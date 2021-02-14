Weekly inflation hits 9-week high of 9.17 percent

ISLAMABAD: Weekly inflation has reached at least nine-week high of 9.17 percent year on year as prices of essential items witnessed double-digit hike, according to the latest official data.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the combined consumption group increased for the week ended on 11 January. The SPI was recorded at 7.88 percent, 7.48 percent, 6.54 percent, 5.77 percent, 5.81 percent, 6.13 percent, 7.66 percent, 8.24 percent and 8.44 percent in the preceding weeks. During the week under review, prices of chilies powder National Pack surged 138.74 percent year on year, followed by eggs (43.19pc), gents sandal (33.37pc), chicken (30.41pc), match box (28.91pc), gents sponge chappal (25.13pc), mustard oil (22.39pc), washing soap (19.70pc), sugar (16.93pc), rice Irri 6/9 (16.34pc), vegetable ghee 1 kg (16.15pc), shirting (15.38pc) and cooking oil 5 liter (15.16pc).

However, prices of garlic deceased 36.50 percent, followed by onions (30.98pc), tomatoes (28.90pc), diesel (8.70pc), pulse gram (7.26pc), potatoes (4.17pc), petrol (3.99pc), liquefied petroleum gas (3.93pc), pulse moong (0.88pc) and electricity (0.24pc).

The SPI for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 0.81 percent, compared with the previous week, according to the PBS. The weekly SPI covers 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The price hike is likely to affect consumer inflation reading that was seen declining in the previous months. Consumer price index inflation eased to 5.65 percent in January compared to 8 percent in the previous month.

Tamed inflation means continued financial support to the economy that is struggling to recover from decades-high losses. The growth shrank 0.4 percent during the last fiscal year, making the central bank to rush to give a shot to the ailing economy by significantly reducing key policy rate by 625 basis points to 7 percent. Rising inflation outlook can reverse the financial support measure. The sensitive price indicator for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.77 percent week on week and 10.14 percent year on year increases during the week under review. SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733 to Rs22,888; Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175; and above Rs44,175/month increased 0.94 percent, 0.80 percent, 0.75 and 0.70 percent week on week, respectively. The SPI rose 10.26, 9.99, 9.99 and 8.31 percent year on year.

The week-on-week increase was mainly due to rise in prices of food items i.e. chicken (5.37pc), bananas (5pc), eggs (4.86pc), sugar (3.74pc), wheat flour (2.52pc), cooking oil 5 liter (1.84pc), chillies powder (1.81pc), rice Irri 6/9 (1.57pc), pulse gram (1.36pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (1.34pc), vegetable Ghee 1 kg (1.22pc) and mustard oil (1.15pc) and among non-food items, electricity for Q1 (3.72pc), and washing soap (1.50pc).