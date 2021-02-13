close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
February 13, 2021

On way to Lahore…: 13 electric cars destroyed as trailer overturns

National

 
NAWABSHAH: Thirteen electric cars that had been imported from Korea were destroyed on Friday after a trailer met an accident at the national highway, reports Geo News. The speeding trailer overturned on the national highway near Daulatpur in Nawabshah. The truck, according to the motorway police, was loaded with electric cars. Sharing further details of the incident, motorway police said that the trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned, adding that no loss of life had been reported due to the accident.

